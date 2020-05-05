Catholic World News

English bishops ‘recognize the pain’ of Catholics who cannot receive sacraments, pray in churches

May 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on CBCEW

CWN Editor's Note: “We are deeply moved by the Eucharistic yearning expressed by so many members of the faithful,” five English and Welsh archbishops said in a joint statement. “None of us knows, as yet, how or when the lockdown will end … We desire the opening of our churches and access to the sacraments. Until then, we are continuing to pray and prepare.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!