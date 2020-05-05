Catholic World News

Ramadan is an opportunity to show interreligious solidarity, Vatican cardinal says

May 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Miguel Ayuso Guixot, MCCJ, the president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, commented on the Vatican’s 2020 message to Muslims for Ramadan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!