CDF says Belgian hospitals no longer Catholic

May 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Psychiatric hospitals in Belgium owned by the Brothers of Charity “will no longer be able to consider themselves Catholic institutions,” the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) has announced. The CDF ruling follows a dispute that erupted in 2017 when the board that administers the hospitals voted to allow euthanasia, in accordance with Belgian law. Members of the Catholic religious order, the Brothers of Charity, held only three (of fifteen) seats on the board at the time.

