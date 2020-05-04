Catholic World News

Still no answers to questions on Vatican finances

May 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican-watcher John Allen of Crux notes that despite public promises from Pope Francis, the Vatican’s financial scandals have not been resolved: “Right now, however, many observers would say the Vatican’s finances are more opaque, less transparent, and more in the hand of the old guard than when he started —and for that pandemic, unfortunately, the curve doesn’t appear to be flattening.”

