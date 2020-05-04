Catholic World News

Blood of St. Januarius liquefies again

May 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The blood of St. Januarius liquefied on May 2, Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe of Naples announced joyfully to his people as he blessed the city with the relic. St. Januarius, who was martyred during the persecutions of Diocletian, is the patron saint of Naples. A vial of his blood, preserved by the faithful since the 4th century, regularly turns into liquid form on his feast day and sometimes on certain other days, including the first Saturday in May. Many residents of Naples believe that if the saint’s blood does not turn to liquid form, it is a sign that some tragedy will befall the city.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!