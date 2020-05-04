Catholic World News

Bishops in Illinois, New Zealand step down for personal reasons

May 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Joliet diocese

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Daniel Conlon of Joliet, Illinois, has formally resigned. Bishop Conlon had taken a leave of absence from his diocesan duties in December. He explained that “I experienced a lot of stress and fatigue, which I did not always handle well, along with some serious medical issues, plus the death of my best friend.”



In a related story, Bishop Michael Dooley of Dunedin, New Zealand, has told his priests that he will be “taking some time away from the diocese for personal and spiritual renewal.” He said that he has experienced “a particularly testing and harrowing time for me personally.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!