German bishops: Church could have done more to oppose Nazis

May 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Germany’s Catholic bishops have issued a report acknowledging that Church leaders could have done more to oppose the Hitler regime. (However, a Sunday Times article on the report confuses the public stands taken by German bishops with the pastoral care provided for the military.)

