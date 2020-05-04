Catholic World News

In Egypt, Church condemns Islamic State attack on soldiers in North Sinai

May 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The attack was the latest incident in the Sinai insurgency, which pits ISIS against Egypt and its allies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!