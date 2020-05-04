Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah: ‘Jesus cannot be treated like this’

May 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Asked to comment on a German proposal for “do it yourself Communion with take-away hosts,” the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments said, “Unfortunately, many things are done in Germany that are not Catholic, but that doesn’t mean you have to imitate them. Recently I heard a bishop say that in the future there will be no more Eucharistic assemblies, only the liturgy of the Word. But this is Protestantism.”

