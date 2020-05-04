Catholic World News

On feast of St. Joseph the Worker, papal reflection on slavery and the dignity of work

May 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis preached on workers and their dignity during a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on May 1 (video), which is observed as Labor Day in many countries. The Mass concluded with adoration and Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament and the chanting of the Regina Caeli. A statue of St. Joseph blessed by the future Pope St. Paul VI was brought to the chapel for the Mass.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!