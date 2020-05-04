Catholic World News

Pope Francis asks ‘believers of all religions’ to pray, fast, engage in charitable works on May 14

May 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “And since prayer is a universal value, I have accepted the proposal of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity that on this coming 14 May, believers of all religions should unite spiritually for a day of prayer, fasting, and works of charity, to implore God to help humanity overcome the coronavirus pandemic. Remember: 14 May, all believers together, believers of different traditions, to pray, fast, and perform works of charity,” Pope Francis said on May 3. The committee was founded following the Pope’s 2019 apostolic journey to the United Arab Emirates, during which he and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed the Document on Human Fraternity.

