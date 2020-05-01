Catholic World News

Romanian Orthodox object to ads likening doctors to saints

May 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Romanian Orthodox Church has strongly protested an public-service advertising campaign that portrays health-care workers as saints, calling the billboards “blasphemous.” A spokesman for the Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest was more supportive, saying that the campaign—designed to honor those fighting the CO19 epidemic—as a “beautiful idea.”

