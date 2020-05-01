Catholic World News

New Orleans archdiocese files for bankruptcy

May 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New Orleans is filing for federal bankruptcy protection, citing “the growing strain caused by litigation stemming from decades-old incidents of clergy abuse.” The archdiocese added that the current CO19 lockdown has aggravated the strain on church finances. New Orleans becomes the 23rd American diocese to file for bankruptcy in the wake of the sex-abuse scandal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

