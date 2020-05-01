Catholic World News

Vatican greeting to Muslims, call to respect houses of worship

May 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has issued an annual greeting to the world’s Muslims, timed for the season of Ramadan. The message, issued by the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue, is entitled “Christians and Muslims: Protecting Together Places of Worship.” In it the Vatican refers to the joint statement signed by Pope Francis and Imam Ahmed al Tayyeb, calling for respect for holy places of all faiths.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!