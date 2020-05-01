Catholic World News

New Russian Orthodox church has mosaics of Stalin, Putin among angels and saints

May 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “The church is meant to be a kind of pantheon that glorifies Russian history and its leaders,” according to the report. “In addition to the face of the current president [Putin] and the dictator who persecuted the Church and religions [Stalin], there is also the defense minister Sergei Shoygu, the foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, the secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!