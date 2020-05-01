Catholic World News

India’s bishops welcome law protecting health care workers from assault

May 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The law is needed at this juncture as there were reports of corona warriors being attacked in some states, which is very unfortunate as they are risking their lives to save us from this world pandemic,” said Archbishop Prakash Mallavarapu of Visakhapatnam, the chairman of the Indian bishops’ health commission.

