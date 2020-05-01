Catholic World News

Notre Dame’s rebuild is in limbo

May 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “France’s lockdown is disrupting efforts to stabilize the cathedral at a critical juncture: the removal of the scaffolding where the fire started,” according to the report. On the anniversary of the devastating fire, President Emmanuel Macron renewed his pledge to rebuild the cathedral.

