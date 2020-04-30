Catholic World News

Vatican closes inquiry into Orlandi case

April 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican judge, at the prosecutor’s request, has closed an investigation into the theory that Emanuela Orlandi, the teenager who disappeared in 1983, was buried inside the Vatican. The theory was sparked by the discovery of buried human remains at the Vatican’s Teutonic College. But experts found that the remains were at least 100 years old; the bones are now believed to be those of 19th-century German princesses, who graves at the Teutonic College were moved during renovations in the 1960s.

