Church weddings drop below 50% in Ireland

April 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In Ireland, the number of weddings in Catholic churches has plummeted to a level almost equal to that of non-church weddings. In 2019, 44% of Irish weddings took place in a Catholic church, while 41% involved no religious ceremony. In 1990, 93% of weddings were in Catholic churches.

