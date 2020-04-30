Catholic World News

US commission names 14 ‘egregious’ violators of religious freedom

April 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The 14 are Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, India, Nigeria, Russia, Syria, and Vietnam: their “governments engage in or tolerate ‘systematic, ongoing, egregious violations’” of religious liberty.

