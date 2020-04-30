Catholic World News

Harassment suit filed against priest who leads Archdiocese of New York’s Catholic Charities

April 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Alice Kenny, Catholic Charities’ director of special projects from 2005 to 2019, was previously a reporter for the New York Times. She alleges that Msgr. Kevin Sullivan, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York since 2001, created a sexually harassing environment.

