California legislature likely to skip controversial abortion, parental consent bills

April 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Legislation expected to stall includes a proposal to eliminate co-pays and deductibles for abortion; a proposal to require insurance companies to hide “sensitive” procedures from parents; and a requirement to ensure foster children as young as 10 are told of their legal right to abortion and to birth control,” according to the report.

