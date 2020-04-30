Catholic World News

Violent resistance to appointment of South Sudan archbishop

April 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Juba is the capital of the nation of 10.3 million (map), which is 62% Christian (41% Catholic), 32% ethnic religionist, and 6% Muslim. The appointment of Bishop Stephen Ameyu Mulla as Juba’s archbishop was met with violent resistance, but now the situation has “calmed down a lot also thanks to his inaugural speech based entirely on reconciliation,” according to the Fides nes agency.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!