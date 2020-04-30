Action Alert!
Easter Challenge until Pentecost:   We have a $31,000 Challenge Grant.   With $16,272 left to match, your donation now will count twice!
Catholic World News

Pope seeks intercession of St. Catherine of Siena, St. Joseph the Worker; encourages Rosary in May

April 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks following his April 29 general audience.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.