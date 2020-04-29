Catholic World News

Lockdown heightens Vatican’s financial troubles

April 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The CO19 lockdown has aggravated the financial problems of the Vatican, which was already facing a serious budget deficit. With pilgrimages and tourism halted, the main sources of Vatican income have dried up. (The closing of the Vatican Museums alone will mean at least $10 million in lost revenue.) For the last fiscal year, the Vatican’s budget deficit was $77 million.

