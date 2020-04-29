Catholic World News

Buffalo diocese to cut off support for priest in abuse cases

April 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Buffalo, New York, has announced that it will no longer pay for the financial support or health-care benefits of priests who have been found guilty of sexual abuse. None of the 23 men affected by the new policy is currently working within the diocese, officials said.

