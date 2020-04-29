Catholic World News

Virginia congregation sues governor over 10-person gathering limit

April 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Chincoteague, Virginia, had issued a summons to the pastor of Lighthouse Fellowship Church for “having 16 people at a worship service on April 5 in violation of the governor’s executive order. The violation is a class one misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.”

