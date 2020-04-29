Catholic World News

10 states have issued CO19 orders barring all in-person religious gatherings

April 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Pew Research Center

CWN Editor's Note: “10 states are preventing in-person religious gatherings in any form,” according to the report. “Roughly a third of states (15) are allowing religious gatherings to continue without any limit on their size. Twenty-two states and the District of Columbia have specified in their orders that religious gatherings can take place, but only if they are limited to 10 people or fewer.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!