Early Jesuit mission site unearthed in Florida Keys

April 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Jesuit began their mission at San Antón de Carlos in 1567 but left the site two years later. “We now can confirm what archaeologists and historians have long suspected: the location of the fort and the capital of the Calusa was Mound Key, located in Estero Bay in southwestern Florida,” said the authors of an article in Historical Archaeology.

