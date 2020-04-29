Catholic World News

At least 15 dead from CO19 in NY religious orders

April 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The virus has taken its toll on Maryknoll and the Missionaries of Charity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!