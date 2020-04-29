Catholic World News

Despite pandemic, US seminarians continue path to ordination

April 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Most seminaries discussed in the article sent all their seminarians home; one seminary allowed seminarians to remain, on condition that they not leave the campus.

