Legal, other attacks on Catholic hospitals are on the rise

April 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Catholic hospitals are under unremitting attack—from prestigious medical journals, media, and lawyers in courtrooms,” writes Wesley J. Smith, senior fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Center on Human Exceptionalism. “The attacks on Catholic hospitals have already moved dramatically beyond the theoretical.”

