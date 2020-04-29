Catholic World News

Brazilian archbishop dies of CO19

April 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Folha de S.Paulo (Portuguese)

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Aldo Pagotto, 70, resigned in 2016 following an allegation of a relationship with an 18-year-old male. He was the coauthor of a book criticizing aspects of the 2014 Synod of Bishops on the family.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!