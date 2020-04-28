Catholic World News

Chinese Patriotic Association bars reopening of churches, pilgrimages

April 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Patriotic Association has announced the “suspension” of any plan to reopen churches in China, which have been closed since January. Although the country has lifted a national quarantine, the Patriotic Association also said that religious pilgrimages will not be allowed, and religious schools will remain closed.

