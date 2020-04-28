Catholic World News

German bishops request resumption of worship, with masks and social distancing

April 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Germany’s bishops recently criticized Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to maintain a ban on public worship while permitting the reopening of schools and small shops.

