In Moscow, virus plows through churches and monasteries

April 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The death of the parish priest of the cathedral, Father Aleksandr Agejkin, … aroused much emotion and great concern about the fate of the Russian Orthodox clergy,” according to the report.

