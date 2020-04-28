Catholic World News
Dominican Republic: bishops declare national day of prayer for end of pandemic
April 28, 2020
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The Caribbean nation of 10.4 million (map) is 82% Catholic and 13% Protestant.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!