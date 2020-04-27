Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for free ‘street newspapers’

April 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of greeting and encouragement to “the world of street newspapers and especially their vendors, who are for the most part homeless.” He recognized that the shutdown of ordinary commerce has “made your work difficult,” but voiced the hope that when the CO19 epidemic eases, “the large global network of street newspapers will come back stronger than before.”

