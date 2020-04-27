Catholic World News
Kansas governor, Baptist churches reach settlement over CO19 executive orders
April 27, 2020
Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: The settlement came after a federal court blocked enforcement of Governor Laura Kelly’s restrictions on religious gatherings.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
