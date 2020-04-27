Catholic World News

In Mexico, criminal groups target priests, others who minister to migrants

April 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “High levels of fear engendered by the brutal and very public tactics of illegal groups targeting migrants and intimidating the population mean that Church leaders and other victims of these violations are usually extremely reluctant to do so,” according to the report.

