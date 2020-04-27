Catholic World News

Divest from fossil fuels, Catholic climate movement urges

April 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Five cardinals serve on the advisory council of the Global Catholic Climate Movement, and a Vatican official and the head of Caritas Internationalis serve on its board of directors.

