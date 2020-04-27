Catholic World News
Catholic Relief Services warns of worst hunger emergency in history
April 27, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: “Experts say the world has never faced a hunger emergency like the one being caused by the COVID19 pandemic,” Catholic Relief Services tweeted. “The number of people facing acute hunger could double to 265 million by the end of this year.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
It's time to increase support, if possible, for trusted Catholic charities who help those in greatest need, such as "Aid to the Church in Need."