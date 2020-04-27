Catholic World News

Catholic Relief Services warns of worst hunger emergency in history

April 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Experts say the world has never faced a hunger emergency like the one being caused by the COVID19 pandemic,” Catholic Relief Services tweeted. “The number of people facing acute hunger could double to 265 million by the end of this year.”

