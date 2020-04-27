Catholic World News

Franciscans lament ‘failures of States to prevent the crisis’

April 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a “Statement on the human rights impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Franciscans International lamented the “individual and collective failures of States to prevent the crisis the world is currently facing … The cuts to and dismantling of public hospitals and health care in the State of New York is only one of many examples.”

