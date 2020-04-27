Catholic World News

Italian bishops protest continued ban on public Masses

April 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the gradual reopening of a number of Italian businesses on May 18 and June 1 but said that “church services would remain banned,” according to a BBC summary. The Italian bishops responded that the plan “arbitrarily excludes the possibility of celebrating Mass with the people” and that they “cannot accept seeing the exercise of freedom of religion compromised” (Italian-language link).

