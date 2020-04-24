Catholic World News

Italian bishops’ president: resume public Masses

April 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The time has come to resume the celebration of the Sunday Eucharist and church funerals, baptisms and all the other sacraments,” Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti wrote. The cardinal said that liturgical celebrations should be “naturally following those measures necessary to guarantee security in the presence of more people in public places.”

