Cardinal Nichols warns against ‘self-pity’ over closed churches

April 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster has underlined the importance of restrictions on public celebration of Mass, in a homily delivered at a Mass for health-care workers. The cardinal acknowledged the pain that many Catholics feels at not being able to attend Mass. But he said they should “beware of any sense of self-pity as we play our part in these life-saving disciplines.”

