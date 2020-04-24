Catholic World News

Vatican prelate raps Italian police for disrupting Masses

April 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, has denounced the actions of Italian police officers who have disrupted Masses to enforce a national lockdown. “No authority is allowed to interrupt Mass,” he said. Italian law bans interference with the Mass.

