Georgia bishops: churches to be closed through May

April 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Georgia have announced that parish churches will remain closed, despite a lifting of government restrictions in the state. A statement issued by Archbishop-elect Gregory Hartmayer of Atlanta said that “we are, for the safety of all Georgia residents, not authorizing the return to congregating at churches or making our churches available for devotions. This determination extends through the month of May.”

