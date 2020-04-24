Catholic World News

Pandemic has allowed China’s youth to watch Masses

April 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In recent years, the Communist regime has banned Chinese children from attending religious services. “The pandemic crisis and the use of social networks has allowed us to get around this rule,” said a laywoman, as priests have shared videos of their Masses on social media.

