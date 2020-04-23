Catholic World News

Dutch court allows euthanasia of dementia patients

April 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court of the Netherlands has ruled that doctors may euthanize patients who are suffering from dementia, as long as those patients had indicated, while still competent, that they wanted to die.

